TRP Ratings of Acharya’s World Television Premiere Leave Fans Surprised

Chiranjeevi’s movie Acharya, which was released earlier this year, came a cropper at the box office. The Koratala Shiv directorial boasted of an onscreen collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, who had earlier appeared together for a brief scene in Rajamouli’s Magadheera. However, even still, it opened to mostly negative reviews and failed to impress, and flopped at the box office. Barring some average numbers on day 1, the film became a heavy loss venture for the buyers.

Fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi made sure the movie did better on the OTT platform since it started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. While it is still streaming on OTT, Acharya made its world television premiere recently. The satellite rights of the film had been acquired by Gemini TV and the channel telecast Acharya on October 23 at 5:30 PM.

There were many concerns about whether the film would do well on television, considering its poor run at the box office. Fans of Chiranjeevi were worried that if the movie registers disastrous ratings, they will be trolled again, so everyone was waiting for the declaration of official TRP ratings.

However, the TRP ratings, once declared, left everyone shocked. Acharya’s first television premiere received 6.3 TRPs. It received a 7.1 rating in HD+SD. Considering that the audience had completely rejected the film at the theatre, these are decent numbers.

Analysts say that ratings in this range is not expected out of a flop movie and goes against the normal trend. Chiranjeevi fans are attributing its success on satellite TV to the sheer stardom of the actor.

Acharya was released on April 29 and along with the lead father and son duo cast, had Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

