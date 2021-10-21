True Beauty, Secret Garden, Doctors Among 10 K-Dramas Streaming on Prime Video

The streaming service Amazon Prime Video has embraced the Hallyu or Korean wave by adding ten popular K-dramas in their library. Award winning films Parasite and Minari both stream on the platform and with the rising popularity of Korean entertainment, the new titles will bring in more viewers. These dramas belong to different genres ranging from comedy romance, horror to action. On October 21st, five new titles will be added to the library. Five other dramas will be added in the subsequent weeks.

On Thursday, viewers will be able to enjoy True Beauty, Strangers From Hell, Taxi Driver, Tale of the Nine Tailed and Hotel Del Luna. The first show is about the classic make-over of a high school student bullied for her looks. Strangers From Hell chronicles the life of the mysterious residents of a dingy building. Taxi Driver, taking inspiration from the Robert De Niro-starrer, follows a taxi company that helps people seek revenge. Tale of the Nine Tailed brings the supernatural Korean character Guminho in a new form. Meanwhile, Hotel Del Luna is about a hotel that caters to only ghosts. Both Strangers From Hell and Tale of Nine Tailed stars Lee Dong-wook.

On October 28, The Penthouse: War in Life will stream on the platform. On November 4, Mr Queen and Secret Garden will release. On November 11, the last drama on the list, Voice seasons 1 to 4 will stream on Prime Video. Critically acclaimed medical drama Doctors will also release later in November.

