'Trying Different Poses': Rashmika Mandanna's Insta Post Proves Why She's National Crush

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is getting a lot of appreciation these days for her acting in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, is also referred to as the national crush of India. The actor is quite active on social media, and her fans wait for her posts. Her latest Instagram post wherein the Pushpa actor looks stunning in a white crop top paired with white jeans and a matching blazer is going viral. Rashmika wore simple golden jewellery with this outfit and tied her hair in a ponytail.

Posting the picture, Rashmika wrote an interesting caption and asked a question. “Trying different kinds of poses. Is it working?" Posted three days ago, the picture has already received more than 24 lakh likes and hundreds of comments. Rashmika’s well-wishers have filled the comments section with emoticons and comments appreciating the beauty. The actor had posted one more picture in the same outfit a few hours ago. Needless to say, that she is looking gorgeous in this picture too.

On the work front, her most recent release, Pushpa: The Rise, alongside Allu Arjun, has taken the India and world box office by storm, minting over Rs 300 crores. While the actor predominantly works in Telugu and Kannada language films, her popularity is not restricted to the south Indian audience.

Rashmika gained popularity among the Hindi-speaking audience after her music video, Top Tucker, with Badshah, was released. The actor will also soon make her Bollywood debut with Mission Mangal opposite Siddharth Malhotra.

