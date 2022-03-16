TSRTC MD IPS V.C Sajjanar Uses RRR's Etthara Jenda's Video to Promote Corporation

Soon after assuming the charge of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) as MD, IPS V.C Sajjanar has been working to change the face of the state-owned corporation with innovative ideas.

To promote TSRTC, Sajjanar has used the video of the recently released celebration anthem titled Etthara Jenda from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. Sharing the edited video on Twitter, Sajjanar wrote, “#TSRTC is at the Service of Public #RRR - State Road Transport"

Originally, the Etthara Jenda’s video begins with Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in colourful traditional avatars holding the Vande Bharat flag but in the video shared by the TSRTC MD, the flag has TSRTC written on it with its logo. Netizens are showering praises for their creativity. Not to mention the fact that everyone impressed with the MD is saying hats off to the idea of using social media for the betterment of the company.

Take a look:

In addition, Sajjanar also shares various videos from time to time to promote RTC. He has shared many videos to raise awareness against social issues, including cybercrime.

Speaking about the SS Rajamouli directorial, with 9 days away from the worldwide theatrical grand release, the film has grossed $1.5 pre-booking sales. The film is likely to cross the $2 million mark in a few days, before the release date, which is March 25.

The fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – headlined by Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem — is set in the 1920s. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is backed by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments.

