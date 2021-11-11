TSRTC to Send Legal Notice to Actor Allu Arjun, Rapido for 'Degrading Public Transport'

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will serve legal notices to actor Allu Arjun and bike taxi app Rapido in connection with an advertisement released on YouTube defaming state public transport.

TSRTC director VC Sajjanar confirmed to the media that a notice will be served to Rapido and Allu Arjun for the YouTube advertisement.

“We have no personal interest in sending the legal notices to anyone. We are forced to send notices to the actor and bike taxi app Rapido for degrading and showing public transport in bad light. TSRTC will not tolerate this," said Sajjanar.

Sajjanar said, “Private bike taki firm Rapido has recently released an ad showing the TSRTC in bad light. They are promoting their product by portraying their competitor’s product as bad. This is not good business ethics."

The TSRTC director further added that actors, before being part of any advertisements, should also check what they are advertising and not malign others. “The RTC has been in service for the common man. We are serving the poor. The actors should think twice before being part of such advertisements because they can influence public opinion in large numbers," added Sajjanar.

“In the notice sent to the bike-taxi firm Rapido we have asked them to withdraw the advertisement from all platforms immediately. We hope the company will understand our feelings and remove the advertisement. If they do not then we would proceed as per law of the land," added TSRTC

In the controversial advertisement, actor Allu Arjun is branding Rapido. In the video, one can see the actor showing youths a crowded RTC bus and telling them that these busses take more time to reach their destination. He also asks the youth in the video that instead of using RTC busses, they should use Rapido to commute.

