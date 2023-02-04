Marathi TV serial Tu Chaal Pudha has been winning the hearts of the audience for the last few months. One of the show’s favourite characters is Shilpi, who is played by actress Dhanashri Kadgaonkar. Her on-screen husband Vidyut is played by actor Deepkar S Parkar. Both have become well-known faces in the Marathi television industry. Dhanashri made her television debut in 2011 with the show Tuzyat Jeev Rangala. Since then, she has earned a special place in the hearts of her fans. Deepkar is not only loved for his acting skills, but also for his social media appearance. The actor keeps posting jaw-dropping pictures of himself. One of his recent pictures on Instagram made his fans go gaga over him.

In the photo, he was seen sporting an adorable smile. He captioned it, “Nights change but not dreams. Paths change but not destiny. Always keep your hopes alive. Because luck may or may not change but time definitely changes." One of his fans commented, “Handsome hunk."

He shared a sunkissed photo recently too. There, he was donning a black tee and sunglasses, leaning on his car’s door. He captioned it, “In the end, you’ve got to be your own hero; because everyone’s busy trying to save themselves!"

Dhanashri, on the other hand, took a pregnancy break. After a long absence, the actress has returned to Zee Marathi with the serial Tu Chal Pudha.

In the series, Dhanashri has a somewhat negative role. The actress has fallen in love with her new character, Shilpi. Dhanashri recently shared a reel, in which she expressed her feelings for her new character. She can be seen doing the transition in the video.

