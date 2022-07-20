Tu Chal Pudha To Bas Bai Bas, Zee Marathi's Upcoming Shows

Zee Marathi is all set to introduce brand-exclusive daily soaps and reality shows on television and OTT platform Zee5. The current Zee Marathi shows like Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath, Devmanus, and Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, running since 2014 topped the TRP rating charts.

Many other serials from the channel have also made their place in the hearts of the audience.

Here’s a list of upcoming TV serials of Zee Marathi (2022) that will go on air on television and online soon.

Zee Marathi’s popular serial Mann Udu Udu Jalla will soon bid adieu to the audience and will be replaced by Tu Chal Pudha. Deepa Parab, who attained fame with the popular show Damini, will make a comeback on the small screen through the upcoming show. In the show, which is set to premiere on August 15 at 7.30 pm, actress Dhanashree Kadgaonkar will play a negative role.

Advertisement

Zee Marathi’s new show titled Nava Gadi Nava Rajya will air from August 8 at 9 pm. The new show will mark popular Marathi TV actress and Majhya Navryachi Bayko fame Anita Date Kelkar’s comeback to the TV screen.

Popular Marathi actor Subodh Bhave will entertain the viewers with his soon-to-be-launched show Bas Bai Bas. Hosted by Tula Pahate Re fame, the show has a new concept and is expected to deal with women’s empowerment. The travel show will hit the screens on Fridays and Saturdays at 9:30 pm from July 29.

The new season of Dance Maharashtra Dance will soon come to the audience and will be called Dance Maharashtra Dance L’il Masters. Sandeep Pathak will host this much-awaited show. Vaibhav Mangle is also likely to be onboard. The dance reality show will be judged by Gashmeer Mahajani and Sonali Kulkarni.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.