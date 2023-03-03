Ever since the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar unveiled its trailer, the film has truly become the talk of the town. As we inch closer to the release of the upcoming romantic comedy movie, the buzz around the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is growing stronger. Just a week ahead of the release of Luv Ranjan’s directorial, the first review is already out and it only has good things to say about the quirky rom-com.

On Thursday, a verified Twitter handle shared the review of the film on its timeline and it read, “We have watched film #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar at censor board office #UK and it’s a brilliant film. #RanbirKapoor and @ShraddhaKapoor are at their best. So It’s a sure shot blockbuster. Rating 4.5" Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan later retweeted the post with caption, “Wow! It’s good news for all."

As for the netizens, they seemed divided over the verdict. One of them wrote, “Luv Ranjan ki movie aur Shraddha Kapoor film blockbuster toh guarantee hai also Bassi bhi hai @ShraddhaKapoor." Another one tweeted, “Bhai iska haal bhi Shehzada jaisa na ho jaye." A fan stated, “Matlab ki maza aane wala hai!"

Meanwhile, the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar recently released the movie’s Holi anthem - Show Me The Thumka. It sees Ranbir and Shraddha dance like never before, and needless to say, the song is already being loved by social media users. The three-minute-fifteen-second song sees Ranbir in a vibrant blue kurta, and Shraddha looks gorgeous in a bright yellow saree. Set up in festive theme, the song is shot around a colourful set, and Ranbir and Shraddha’s dance moves are simply killer. The song, crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh, will surely make you hit the dance floor.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide on 8th March, 2023.

