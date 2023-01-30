How is a Bollywood film predicted to be an audience favorite days before its release? It’s when the audience expresses excitement toward the movie’s discography. After the recent drop of the ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ trailer, the listeners have voiced their enthusiasm and insisted on an early release of the song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ which is rendered in Arijit Singh’s voice. Hence, the makers have decided to prepone the song launch of ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ and it will now be the first song to be launched from this album.

Over the years, music lovers have loved the combination of Ranbir-Arijit – Pritam-Amitabh in films, and their coming together yet again has multiplied fan anticipation. Confirming the same, the makers have dropped a new poster for the song launch of Tere Pyaar Mein. Shraddha Kapoor also shared the same on social media and wrote, “Warning ⚠️You’re about to experience love overload 💞 Tere Pyaar Mein’ out soon." Expressing their excitement, fans shower love in the comment section saying, “Can’t wait", “Soooooopo excited, can’t wait", “Can’t wait for this song".

Advertisement

Talking about the same, a source informs, “The buzz for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar amongst the audience is euphoric. We were supposed to launch the song a bit later initially, but due to heavy audience demand, we are preponing the release and launching this as the first song."

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. During the trailer launch of the film earlier this month, Shraddha said, “I am so excited that Luv sir ne decide kiya ki Kartik aur Nushrratt ke alawa (Luv sir has decided that besides Kartik and Nushrratt), he was open to working with us fresh faces. Bohut khushi ki baat hui (it is a very good news), so thank you very much, Luv sir."

Advertisement

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here