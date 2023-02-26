Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. While fans have been waiting eagerly for the movie, if recent reports are to be believed, the makers are now planning to prepone its release.

“Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is scheduled to release on Wednesday, March 8. But the producers are toying with the idea of preponing it and releasing it a day earlier, on Tuesday, March 7," a source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed.

It is being said that the reason to prepone the release is primarily that Holi is being celebrated on March 7 at many places. “The second day of Holi falls on March 7. There has been confusion over this aspect. In many places, the Holi holiday will be on March 7. To take advantage of it, the makers felt that it was wise to come on March 7 since that’s when it’ll get maximum footfalls," the source added.

The final decision on the film’s release date is likely to be taken in the next few days. “A decision will be taken in a few days. If Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar gets ready in time, it’ll be out on Tuesday, March 7. Or else, it’ll arrive in cinemas on March 8, as scheduled," the source further mentioned.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film is for the first that Ranbir and Shraddha will be sharing the screen.

Apart from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. He also has Brahmastra 2 in his pipeline. Besides these, recent reports also claimed that Ranbir is also likely to be seen in former cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. However, the film’s co-producer Ankur Garg later said that there are no updates to share at this point and casting hasn’t been discussed as well.

