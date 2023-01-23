Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer: Ranbir Returns With a Rom-com, Shraddha Sizzles in Glam Avatar

The trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is finally out and it has us excited! Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film brings back Ranbir in his rom-com avatar after a decade. He was last seen leading a rom-com in 2013, headlining Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. While we are celebrating his return as the rom-com hero, we cannot take our eyes off Shraddha Kapoor.

The actress appears in an ultra-glam avatar! From sporting a bikini to her sizzling chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor has our jaws on the floor. Check out the trailer below:

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to share the screen space together for the first time in the much-anticipated film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This film has been directed by Luv Ranjan who has also co-produced it along with Ankur Garg.

Speaking about the film, director Luv Ranjan said, “Love is a complicated subject, but why not have some fun while we try and unravel relationships in today’s world. The world and vibe of the film has been brought alive by the super talented pair of Shradha and Ranbir and my brilliant crew. I am hoping for audiences across all ages, young and young at heart to have a good time in the theatres while they relate to their own romance when they watch the film."

Luv Ranjan is known for successful films like Pyaar ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The Covid-19 pandemic and a terrible fire on the site caused many production delays for the movie, which is presently scheduled for release on Holi, March 8. The film will also mark the acting debut of Boney Kapoor and would also feature Dimple Kapadia.

