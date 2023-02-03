Childhood Pic Of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar Stars Shraddha Kapoor And Ranbir Kapoor Goes Viral

Ever since the makers unveiled its trailer, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has truly become the talk of the town. Therefore, as we inch closer to the release of the upcoming romantic comedy movie, the buzz around the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is growing stronger. A few weeks ahead of the release of Luv Ranjan’s directorial, a childhood picture of the movie’s lead stars has resurfaced on the internet. The throwback picture was originally shared by Ranbir’s father, late actor Rishi Kapoor, in 2017 on his Twitter account.

While sharing the picture, which has been clicked from a photo album, Rishi Kapoor thanked Shraddha’s father and actor Shakti Kapoor for sharing it with him. In the now-viral picture, young Ranbir and Shraddha along with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor can be seen enjoying their time on an outing. Ranbir is engrossed in eating while Siddhanth and Shraddha can be seen flashing smiles at the camera. The exact location or the year of the picture is unknown, but they truly look the cutest together. The tweet by Rishi Kapoor read, “Thank you Shakti Kapoor who sent me the children's picture. I made the grown-ups. Siddhanth, Ranbir, and the pretty Shraddha. God bless all!” Take a look:

The Bollywood families have always been a close-knit unit. Therefore, the internet, time and again, brings forth unseen throwback pictures of celebs like Ranbir, Shraddha, Arjun Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor, who have all been really close since their childhood.

Coming back to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the film has truly kept the fans on the edge of their seats since its trailer release. It is also one of the most-awaited Bollywood movies, as it marks Ranbir and Shraddha's first onscreen appearance in a film. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, also features Dimple Kapadia and Ayesha Raza Mishra among others.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar marks the Bollywood debut of celebrated standup comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, who will be essaying the role of Ranbir’s friend. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s multi-starrer film Animal, which will release on August 11.

