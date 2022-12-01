Tu Tevha Tashi Fame Ashok Samrath To Play This Maratha Warrior In Ravrambha

Ashok Samarth is well known for his portrayal of Akash Joshi in the Marathi serial Tu Tevha Tashi. The actor, who won the hearts of many with the popular soap opera, is all set to mark his film debut with the epic historical drama Ravrambha. Helmed by renowned director Anup Jagdale, the upcoming film revolves around the life of Ravrambha Nimbalkar, a brave Maratha warrior. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the first-look posters of the cast on social media. And, Ashok’s poster revealed that he will be seen essaying the character of Sarnobat Prataprao Gujar in Ravrambha.

Along with sharing the poster on Instagram, the actor wrote, “This Shivtej shines on the chest of fearlessness! The name of the Gujar clan shines on the sword leaf. The saga of incomparable bravery of Sarnobat Pratavrao Gujar. Ravarambha - In cinemas from April 7, 2023! Ashok Samarth as Sarnobat Prataprao Gujar."

Advertisement

Sarnobat Prataprao Gujar was a commander in chief in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The poster reveals Ashok in a different avatar. He can be seen dressed as the Maratha warrior, sporting a full-grown moustache and a red turban on his head. In the poster, Ashok, as the valiant warrior, is seen on a battlefield, fighting with a sword as he is surrounded by enemies from all sides.

The dusty, vintage poster has grabbed the eyeballs of many social media users. They expressed their excitement in the comment section of his post. “Superbbbb Sir," noted one user. “You are looking good in the role of Sarsenapati Prataprao Gujar," gushed another. “All The Best Sir," wrote a third user.

Ravrambha is slated to hit the big screen on April 7, next year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here