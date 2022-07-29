Tu Tevsha Tashi's Anu and Patya to Tie the Knot in Hour-long Special Episode

Anamika Dixit and Saurabh Patwardhan, the much-admired couple of Zee Marathi’s show Tu Tevsha Tashi, will soon tie the knot on the programme. To everyone’s surprise, Anu’s mother Kaveri has said yes to their marriage. This has triggered a wave of happiness among Anu and Patya’s fans. In fact, the makers have planned an hour-long special episode for the marriage ceremony of Anamika Dixit and Saurabh Patwardhan.

The special episode will be aired on Sunday. Actors from other shows of Zee Marathi will also appear in the episode. Producers are also planning to make a new song for the couple and for that Jaubai Nadayela has been roped in. A short promo of the episode has been shared by Zee Marathi. In the promo, family members of Anamika Dixit and Saurabh Patwardhan are dancing and enjoying the event.