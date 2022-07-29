Home » News » Movies » Tu Tevsha Tashi's Anu and Patya to Tie the Knot in Hour-long Special Episode

Tu Tevsha Tashi's Anu and Patya to Tie the Knot in Hour-long Special Episode

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 29, 2022, 16:58 IST

Mumbai, India

The makers have planned an hour-long special episode for the marriage ceremony of Anamika Dixit and Saurabh Patwardhan.
The makers have planned an hour-long special episode for the marriage ceremony of Anamika Dixit and Saurabh Patwardhan.

The special episode will be aired on Sunday.

Advertisement

Anamika Dixit and Saurabh Patwardhan, the much-admired couple of Zee Marathi’s show Tu Tevsha Tashi, will soon tie the knot on the programme. To everyone’s surprise, Anu’s mother Kaveri has said yes to their marriage. This has triggered a wave of happiness among Anu and Patya’s fans. In fact, the makers have planned an hour-long special episode for the marriage ceremony of Anamika Dixit and Saurabh Patwardhan.

The special episode will be aired on Sunday. Actors from other shows of Zee Marathi will also appear in the episode. Producers are also planning to make a new song for the couple and for that Jaubai Nadayela has been roped in. A short promo of the episode has been shared by Zee Marathi. In the promo, family members of Anamika Dixit and Saurabh Patwardhan are dancing and enjoying the event.

Advertisement

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: July 29, 2022, 16:58 IST
last updated: July 29, 2022, 16:58 IST