Tujhya Majhya Sansarala's Lead Hardeek Joshi Starts New Business. Know More

Hardeek Joshi or Ranada of the show Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kay Hava is a household name. As the show gained fame, Joshi also became very popular among fans, who are always eager to learn more about their favourite actor. However, Hardeek Joshi has an occupation apart from being an actor. He is a businessman, and let’s learn more about it.

In both the Hindi and Marathi entertainment industries, there is a large number of artists involved in their side businesses. While some of these artists have failed in their enterprises, others stand out as successful entrepreneurs.

A case in point is acclaimed television actor Ronit Roy, who also has a flourishing security agency. A few days ago, Munmun Dutta or Babita from Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah started a food business. Marathi artists are not far behind either. Phulpakhru actor Yashoman Apte had recently started his cafe. Now Hardeek Joshi has also joined the list. So, what’s the business he has started?

Joshi has launched a Kolhapur Special Ranada Badam Thandai business. Hardeek has kicked off his business with a dairy mart, which deals with all kinds of dairy products. The mart was inaugurated recently. Actors Akshay Deodhar, Raj Hanchanale and Apoorva Nemlekar were present on the occasion. Apoorva and Raj worked with Joshi in the show Tujhyat Jeev Rangala. Apoorva became popular after starring in the show Ratris Khel Chale.

Hardeek Joshi is currently working as a lead actor on the Zee Marathi serial Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kay Hava, which has brought the channel TRP on prime time. Amruta Pawar is his co-star in the show.

