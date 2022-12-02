Tujhyat Jeev Rangala Fame Hardeek Joshi Gets Married To Co-Star Akshaya Deodhar

Marathi actors Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar, who rose to fame with the popular serial Tujhyat Jeev Rangala, have entered an important phase in their life. The reel-to-real-life couple is currently basking in newfound happiness, as they tied the knot today, December 2. Ahead of their marriage, the couple dropped a streak of pictures and videos from their pre-wedding festivities on Instagram. Among the numerous pictures, Akshaya and Hardeek’s Haldi ceremony caught the attention of many social media users.

In the snaps, both Hardeek and his now-wife Akshaya can be seen having the time of their lives with close friends, cousins, and family members. The lovestruck pair looked adorable in all-white traditional ensembles. While Akshaya donned a simple white Salwar-Patiala set, Hardeek sported a white Kurta-pyjama look.

The duo was spotted dancing their hearts out, smeared in Haldi or turmeric paste, in one of the videos. The newlyweds’ kin and friends also applied Haldi on their cheeks, showering them with marigold petals. Both Akshaya and Hardeek posed for a host of pictures together, flashing their beaming smiles at the lens.

Check out Akshaya and Hardeek’s Haldi photos below:

Later, Hardeek Joshi also posted some pictures and videos from their traditional wedding ceremony. He gave fans a sneak peek into the venue, decorated with flower arrangements. Hardeek and Akshaya were decked up in red and golden ethnic attire for their wedding. In one of the videos, they are seen performing wedding rituals with big smiles on their face.

In the Marathi soap opera Tujhyat Jeev Rangala, Akshaya played the role of Anjali while Hardeek essayed the character of Ranvijay. The couple fell in love on the sets of the show. Akshaya and Hardeek’s on-screen chemistry was widely loved by audiences.

