Tujhyat Jeev Rangala Fame Hardeek Joshi To Play Balaji Vishwanath in Har Har Mahadev

Marathi television actor Hardeek Joshi has already won hearts with his character Rana in Zee Marathi’s popular Tujhyat Jeev Rangala serial. Now, the promising actor has some good news to share with his fans. Hardeek will be essaying the role of Maratha warrior Balaji Vishwanath, also known as the second founder of the Maratha Empire, in the much-anticipated historical drama, Har Har Mahadev.

Zee Studios shared the first-look poster of Hardeek in a royal avatar for the film. They also tagged the actor in the post. “Balaji Vishwanath was a clever, brave, and loyal companion who always supported Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in this Mahayagya of Swarajya," read the caption.

“And actor Hardik Joshi is going to play his role. This Diwali, on October 25, Har Har Mahadev’s Shivmantra will echo in these five languages in Indian cinemas," the post concluded.

The regal poster revealed Hardeek decked up in true Maratha fashion wearing a white Maharstrian Barabandi kurta accompanied by a white turban and a red tika on his forehead. He has sported long hair with a beard and a well-groomed twisted moustache.

Fans’ excitement knew no bounds after the poster was uploaded on Instagram. They took to the comments to express their enthusiasm congratulating Hardeek for bagging the role. “Abhinandan Hardeek," wrote one user. “Nice look dada," gushed a second. “Wish you all the best," dropped in a third.

Helmed by Abhijeet Deshpande, Har Har Mahadev is officially produced by Zee Studios and Shri Ganesh Marketing and Films. Famous actor Sharad Kelkar has been roped in as the protagonist Baji Prabhu Deshpande. Other actors in the historical drama include Subodh Bhave, Sayali Sanjeev, and Amruta Khanvilkar.

Har Har Mahadev revolves around the story of Chatrapati Shivaji’s commander Baji Prabhu Deshpande who led a 300-strong Maratha army against a troop of 1200 opponent soldiers and snatched the victory with his valour. The nail-biting film teaser has already been released which has received a thunderous response from viewers. Watch it here:

Har Har Mahadev is slated to release this year in five languages - Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on Diwali on October 25.

