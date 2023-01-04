Tunisha Sharma Case LIVE Updates: Actress' Mom Once 'Strangled' Her; She Was My Daughter, Says Sanjeev Kaushal on Claims of 'Controlling' Her

Edited By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 11:48 IST
Mumbai, India
Tunisha Sharma Birth Anniversary LIVE Updates: TV star Tunisha Sharma’s fans are remembering the late actress on what would have been her 21st birthday. Meanwhile, Tunisha’s old photos from her 19th birthday have gone viral on social media, with fans commenting “we miss you” and “please come back” on them. Read More
Sheezan Khan’s lawyer made a shocking claim against Tunisha Sharma’s mother, Vanita Sharma, during a press conference. He said, “It was Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) and Tunisha’s mom Vanita Sharma who dominated and controlled her. Post lockdown, Tunisha’s mom and Kaushal even forced the actress to travel to Chandigarh, and when she refused, Vanita broke her mobile phone and even tried to strangle her. Tunisha had shared all of this with the director of the show she was a part of then."
Actor Shaan Shashank Mishra recalled Sheezan Khan telling him that they there was no fight between him and Tunisha Sharma on December 24. Tunisha died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of her serial. Shaan also said that Sheezan should also get a chance to speak his side of the story. Shaan said, “I don’t understand why Tunisha took that step. But I would like to say that there are always two sides to every story. Everyone has heard Tunisha’s side of the story that her mother has told or her friends are talking about. But what about Sheezan? He should also get a chance to speak his side of the story. Because when I asked him, he told me, ‘Bhai aaj koi bhi ladaai nahi hui. Koi aisi baat nahi thi.’"
After Sheezan Khan’s lawyer claimed during a press con that Sanjeev Kaushal controlled Tunisha Sharma’s finances, he has reacted to it. He also spoke about allegations of him being her stepdad. “I don’t care what allegations people are making. Right now, my priority is to pay attention to everyone’s health and take them out of this pain," Sanjeev told India Today.in. Police are reportedly probing into Sanjeev’s relationship with Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma.
Sheezan Khan has been arrested for allegedly abetting Tunisha Sharma’s suicide. He is currently under 14-day judicial custoday. Sheezan and Tunisha worked together in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. They also reportedly dated each other for a brief period of time.
Tunisha Sharma’s former co-star, Sonia Singh, also claimed that the late actress was always short on cash. “Tunisha often would not have money. Very recently, she asked me to lend her Rs 3000 and I asked her what had happened that she did not even have the amount," she told AajTak.
Tunisha Sharma’s former co-star, Sonia Singh, has claimed that Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting Tunisha’s suicide, wanted “space" from the late actress. “When we met on December 14, she claimed that Sheezan had said he needed some space and did not like me talking about love all the time. I explained that such things happen in a relationship," Sonia told AajTak.
Tunisha Sharma’s throwback pics from her 19th birthday are going viral on social media. The late actress would have been 21 today.
Tunisha Sharma’s fans are remembering the late actress on what would have been her 21st birthday. One fan tweeted, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Tunisha Sharma. I hope you are happy up there, you are at peace and content." Another one wrote, “Happy birthday to dear Tunisha Sharma in heaven."
Tunisha died by alleged suicide on December 24. The late actress, who was acting in ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial. Her ‘Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul’ co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25 for abetment of suicide after Tunisha’s mother registered a police complaint against him. There was a speculation that Tunisha was pregnant. However, the postmortem report made it clear that the actress was not expecting and died because of suffocation after hanging.
Meanwhile, Sheezan Khan’s family held a press conference on January 2, where they made a series of shocking claims against Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma. Sheezan’s sister, Falaq Naaz, who was also joined by Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra at the press conference, claimed that Sheezan and Tunisha had a “very understanding” relationship. She alleged that it was Tunisha’s mother who didn’t want the late actress to get married to Sheezan. “As far as drugs are concerned, my brother never took any drugs and the police have already investigated this matter. So let’s end this discussion,” Falaq told reporters.
“Bahut understanding and caring ka relation tha unke beech (They cared for each other and had a very understanding relation). Because Tunisha’s mother didn’t want her to get married to Sheezan… so Sheezan told Tunisha, ‘Tunni, let’s do one thing you focus on your work; live your life. I don’t want you to be dependent on anyone. Let’s work with each other and give time to each other.” They both agreed on this and moved on. Both the kids are lovely,” Falaq added.
The Vasai sessions court will hear Sheezan Khan’s bail plea on January 7. He is currently under 14-day judicial custody.
DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).
