Tunisha Sharma Called Sheezan Khan 'Most Beautiful Man In My Life’ In Her Last Post For Beau

The tragic death of television actress Tunisha Sharma on December 24 stunned the entire country, raising questions regarding the reason behind her drastic step. The Ali Baba actress allegedly hanged herself in her make-up room. Tunisha’s mother has accused Sheezan of abetting her daughter for suicide. Tunisha and Sheezan, who reportedly were dating, had broken up only 15 days prior to the actress’ death. Now, a social media post of Tunisha’s has made it evident that the two were close.

On her Instagram account, the actress frequently posted pictures with thoughts written with love for Sheezan in the captions. The last post put out by Tunisha for Sheezan was an appreciation post on International Men’s Day this year. She had shared a cute black and white picture of the two of them in which Sheezan was seen holding her up as she hugged him. “Happy International Men’s Day to the Man who lifts me up just like this! The most hardworking, passionate, wildly enthusiastic and the most beautiful Man in my life! You don’t know what you are and that’s the most beautiful part," the actress wrote in the caption.

She also mentioned that “It’s time to recognize and honour the contributions and sacrifices that a man makes for his family and society! Happy International Men’s Day to all the amazing men out there!"

Tunisha Sharma, who was twenty years old was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on Saturday. Police officials said that the actress went to use the restroom and didn’t come back for a while. She was found hanging inside when the door was broken open and no suicide note was found there. According to the post-mortem report, the actress died from asphyxia. After a complaint of abetment to suicide was filed against Sheezan Khan, he was arrested on Sunday morning and was then sent to four-day police custody as further investigation takes place in the case.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

