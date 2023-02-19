Tunisha Sharma Case: Chargesheet Claims Shocking Details About Her Last Chat With Sheezan Khan

In a big development in Tunisha Sharma’s death case, the Waliv police in Mumbai has filed a 524-page chargesheet. As reported by Hindustan Times, the chargesheet was filed on February 16 and reveals some shocking details about why the actress could have taken her own life.

Reportedly, the chargesheet includes statements from 31 witnesses including Tunisha’s co-actors on the set of Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, family members and friends. Not just this, but in the chargesheet, the cops have claimed that it was the 10-minute-long conversation between the actress and Sheezan Khan which caused Tunisha to take her own life. The chargesheet also claims that the fact that Khan deleted his WhatsApp chats also point that he might be responsible for Tunisha’s death.

“We have submitted the charge sheet along with the CCTV recordings showing that Tunisha was depressed after she spoke to Sheezan following which she hanged herself in the makeup room," a police officer cited by the news portal said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the police is waiting for Tunisha’s clothes forensic reports to find out if the actress was assaulted or not. “We are still awaiting forensic reports of Tunisha’s clothes to find out whether there were any blood stains on them or some other indication that she was assaulted," the officer added.

For the unversed, Tunisha was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24 last year. A day after her death, her co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested after the late actress’ mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, the two actors dated each other and broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. Khan is currently in police custody.

Read all the Latest Movies News here