Tunisha Sharma Case: Sheezan Khan Dragged For Medical Test, Mobbed Outside Hospital; Watch

Actor Sheezan Khan was seen being taken to a hospital for medical tests, in relation to Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case. In a video posted by paparazzi on social media, Sheezan is seen getting mobbed soon after he stepped out from the police station. The Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actor is seen sporting a red hoodie as he gets dragged by the police officials, to be taken to the police vehicle. The video is now going viral on social media.

Check out the video here:

Earlier, video and pictures of Sheezan being taken to the court took over social media. In one such clip, Sheezan is being dragged inside the court premise. He is seen covering his face with a hoodie while police officials hold his fans and rush him inside. But what caught, social media’s attention was the fact that the actor was barefoot.

Reacting to the clip, social media users called it cruelty and asked why the actor was being treated like a criminal even as the charges are yet to be proven.

Sheezan Khan was detained after Tunisha's mother filed a complaint against him for suicide abetment. Tunisha's mother accused Sheezan of having relationships with several other girls while dating her daughter

Sheezan and Tunisha Sharma were reportedly dating and had broken only 15 days prior to the actress’ alleged suicide on the set of the TV show.

The 20-year-old actress was found hanging in her makeup room on the sets of her show ‘Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul' on December 24. The actress was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday. Many TV stars including Vishal Jethwa, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, Shivin Narang, and others paid their last respect to Tunisha.

Tunisha Sharma rose to prominence as a popular child actress. In 2015, he made his acting debut as Chand Kawar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap. She is best known for her roles in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat as Rajkumari Ahankara, Ishq Subhan Allah as Zara/Babli, and Internet Wala Love as Aadhya Verma. Later, she went on to star as a younger version of Katrina Kaif in multiple movies like Baar Baar Dekho and Fitoor.

