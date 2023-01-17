Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Ali Baba Team Performs Puja On Sets Where She Died, Resumes Shoot

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: The team of Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul has returned to the original sets of the show and resumed shooting, Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan’s co-star Sayantani Ghosh confirmed in a new interview. Last month, the set was sealed after Tunisha was found dead in the make-up room on December 24. The team had shifted to a temporary new location earlier this month.

Speaking with Times of India, Sayantani revealed that the makers freshly painted the sets and even hosted a puja at the venue. “The production house has taken every measure possible to make us feel comfortable- and create an atmosphere of positivity. They have freshly painted the set in white, added more lights and hung new paintings. They opened the set yesterday and performed a puja," she said.

She added that they had to return to the old set because ‘the show was suffering.’ “Though the producers tried to extend the stay as much as they could, the scenes now required us to be back here. Location mein hum ko bohot compromise karke chalna padd raha tha," she added.

Tunisha died last month by reported suicide. Following the 20-year-old’s shocking death, her mother accused the actress’s co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan of abetment of her suicide. Sheezan was taken into custody on December 25 and has been in judicial custody since. It was reported that the two actors dated each other and broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death.

Both families have shared their sides of the story in front of the press while police continue to investigate the case. However, on January 13, Vasai Court rejected Sheezan Khan’s bail plea. News agency ANI reported the same and wrote, “Tunisha Sharma death case | Bail plea of accused Sheezan Khan rejected by Vasai Court".

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

