Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan Khan Cried Continuously and Begged To Save Her, Reveals Doctor

The doctor who declared Tunisha Sharma’s death on Saturday, December 24, revealed that Sheezan Khan begged him to save her. In a new interview, Dr. Honey Mittal of F&B hospital at Vasai said that Tunisha was brought into the hospital by Sheenaz and a few other people. He added that she was Sheezan was inconsolable when she brought in and begged the doctors to save her.

“On Saturday around 4.10 pm, about 3-4 people arrived at the hospital with Tunisha Sharma. Her co-actor Sheezan Khan was also with them and he told me to save her anyhow. He was crying continuously. But her body was cold and when we checked her eyes there was no movement," Dr Mittal told Mid-Day.

“We also did a confirmatory test and an ECG but we found a flat line and declared her dead. We also found a strangulation mark on her neck during the physical examination. Someone strangulated her or she hanged herself. We informed the cops about the body," he added.

“Khan was there late and crying continuously. He kept requesting me to save her. Tunisha was dead when she was brought to the hospital," the doctor said. On Tuesday evening, a video of Sheezan carrying Tunisha to the hospital with his Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul crew members after her suicide emerged online.

The CCTV footage, allegedly from the day she died, featured the three men — including the now-arrested Sheezan — carrying Tunisha to a hospital in Maharashtra’s Naigaon. The video surfaced hours after Tunisha’s funeral.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. Police officials said that the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation.

Sheezan and Tunisha worked together in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The actors dated briefly. However, they broke up 15 days before Tunisha’s death on December 24. The actor has been accused of abetment to suicide by Tunisha’s mother and has been in police custody since Sunday, December 25.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

