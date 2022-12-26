Tunisha Sharma Died of Suffocation After Hanging; Post-Mortem Report Clears Pregnancy Rumours

Tunisha Sharma’s mysterious death has raised many doubts. The TV actress died by alleged suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Saturday. There was a speculation that Tunisha was pregnant. However, the post-mortem reports have made it clear that the actress was not expecting and died because of suffocation after hanging.

Tunisha’s mortal remains were taken for post-mortem at JJ hospital in Mumbai and as per the reports Tunisha’s death was by suffocation, according to the news agency IANS. No injury marks were found on her body.

As per police officials, Tunisha Sharma went to the washroom on the set on Saturday and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. Tunisha’s co-star Sheenaz Khan was taken into questioning by the Mumbai police and was then arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him. He is under four-day police custody. Tunisha’s mother made a formal complaint and blamed Sheenaz for Tunisha’s mental stress. Tunisha and Sheezan were seen in the show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’.

Meanwhile, Tunisha’s uncle Pawan Sharma has made some shocking claims about the late actress and her relationship with Sheezan Khan. He claimed that Sheezan Khan, who was allegedly dating Tunisha, was not ‘committed’ enough to Tunisha. He also revealed that the actress was in depression and stressed because of him.

“Sheezan Khan was not committed even after being in a relationship with Tunisha… he used to talk and keep in touch with many girls at the same time due to which Tunisha was under depression and stress. Even on 16th December Tunisha came to know about Sheezan’s deception due to which she got an anxiety attack," Pawan said, as reported by IndiaTV.

Tunisha was also a part of movies like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. The actress also featured in music videos like Sardari (Chapter 1), Pyaar Ho Jaayega, Nainon Ka Ye Rona Jaaye Na, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, Heeriye, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, and Paani Na Samajh.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

