Tunisha Sharma Last Rites Performed, Industry Colleagues and Sheezan Khan's Family Pay Tribute

Television actress Tunisha Sharma’s last rites were held on Tuesday, December 27 at Mumbai’s Ghodev Shamshan Bhumi in Bhayandar East. Her funeral was attended by several of her industry colleagues and friends. Kanwar Dhillon, Shivin Narang, Siddharth Nigam, his brother Abhishek Nigam, Vishal Jethwa, Abbas-Mustan, Ashnoor Kaur and Avneet Kaur among others attended Sharma’s last rites and paid their tributes.

Tunisha’s former boyfriend and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan’s mother and sister also visited the crematorium. In a video that was shared online, Khan’s sister was seen crying inconsolably as they walked out of the crematorium after the funeral.

Meanwhile, Tunisha Sharma’s mother also fainted during her daughter’s last rites. She was seen being carried by Shivin Narang, Kanwar Dhillon and Siddharth Nigam in a video that surfaced online.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. According to police officials, the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation.

Later, Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint and accused him of ‘using’ her daughter. Sheezan was then accused of abetment to suicide and was arrested on December 25. He is currently in police custody. Tunisha and Sheezan dated each other and reportedly broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death.

