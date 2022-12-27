Tunisha Sharma Leaves Behind Property Worth Rs 15 Crores For Her Mother: Reports

TV Actress Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide has shocked the entire nation. The 20-year-old’s alleged ex-boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan reportedly told police, during the ongoing investigation, that he ended the relationship with Tunisha because he was disturbed by the atmosphere in the country following the murder of Shraddha Walkar. According to Sheezan, he also informed Tunisha that their relationship won’t last because of their different religious beliefs and age difference. On December 24, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Tunisha was the sole earner in her family and lived with her mother. Despite being an inch closer to success, Tunisha took this extreme step. Her mother has registered a complaint against Sheezan of abetment to suicide. Her mother, during the police investigation, said that Tunisha was under stress and depression and wanted to marry Sheezan. Tunisha’s death has left her mother alone, reportedly with a property worth Rs 15 crore and a luxurious apartment.

In an interview, Tanisha once opened up about her struggle with anxiety and depression. During the initial days of her career, even before she starred in the show Internet Wala Love, she said: “I was suffering from anxiety issues and feeling low even before Internet Wala Love started. I have been working since a young age and lost my father at an early age.’’

Tunisha said that after her father, she lost her cousin and then her grandmother passed away too. Hence, she wasn’t able to emotionally cope with these issues. Tunisha said, “My schedule turned erratic and I had to consult a doctor. I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression."

