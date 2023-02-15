Over a month after actress Tunisha Sharma’s death, the makers of Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul have found her replacement as the lead of the show. It has now been confirmed that young actress Manul Chudasama will be playing the role of Princess Mariam in the show. While the role was previously played by Tunisha Sharma, she was found hanging in her make-up room on December 24, 2022.

Who Is Manul Chudasama?

Manul Chudasama rose to fame after she recently featured in the show titled, Brij Ke Gopal. She played the role of Radha opposite Paras Arora. However, the show went off-air last year due to alleged low ratings. Besides this, Manul was also featured in Tenali Rama.

Manul Chudasama Talks About Replacing Tunisha Sharma

In a recent interview, Manul shared that she has already started shooting for Ali Baba and mentioned that she is ‘really grateful’ for the character. She went on to say that it is a ‘surreal feeling’ to be a part of the show.

Talking about replacing Tunisha, Manul told E-Times, “‘Replacing’ wouldn’t be the right word. I am not replacing Tunisha but coming up with a fresh perspective on the character. I can never take Tunisha’s place, she did an amazing job in the show and I just hope that people love the character."

Tunisha Sharma Death Case

Tunisha was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24 last year. A day after her death, her co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested after the late actress’ mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, the two actors dated each other and broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. While Sheezan is currently in police custody, his role in the show is now being played by actor Abhishek Nigam.

