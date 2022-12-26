When Tunisha Sharma Spoke About Her Depression & 'Constant Fear,' Said 'I Was Emotionally Broken'

Television actor Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Saturday. The actress reportedly committed suicide after her breakup with boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan. As per several reports, Tunisha was also suffering from depression and anxiety issues. She had spoken at length about the same in the past.

In an old interview to Bombay Times, she had revealed, “I was suffering from anxiety issues and feeling low even before ‘Internet Wala Love’ started. I have been working since a young age and lost my father at an early age. Then I lost my cousin sister and my grandmother passed away too. I was emotionally broken to take care of myself. There was a constant fear of not being able to work. My schedules turned erratic and I had to consult a doctor. I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression."

Tunisha further said that she hated going to work or shooting on the sets of her TV show. On top of it, social media trolling added to her woes, and thus she decided to keep herself away from it. “My mother and Kanwar were a big support system during the process," she had said.

Advertisement

Tunisha reportedly went into “tremendous depression" post her breakup which led her to take the extreme step, according to the police. The shooting crew rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Later, Mumbai Police nabbed Sheezan Khan on the charges of abetment to suicide. Sheezan will remain in police custody until December 28. His arrest came after Tunisha’s mother alleged that he mentally harassed her daughter and must be held responsible for her death.

Tunisha and Sheezan shared the screen space in Ali Baba - Dastaan-e-Kabul. It is important to note that no suicide note was recovered by the police. The actress’ post-mortem report revealed that she died by asphyxiation, i.e. lack of oxygen in the body. Further investigation is underway.

Read all the Latest Movies News here