Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case LIVE Updates: Actress' Last Rites Today; Sheezan Khan 'Used' Many Women for Sex, Claims Friend

Tunisha’s ‘Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul’ co-star Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting her suicide, on Monday reportedly told investigators that his relationship with her lasted for three months as it didn’t work out between them and also spoke about the age gap between the two.

Tunisha Sharma, who was acting in ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on Saturday. She was 21. Sheezan was arrested on Sunday for abetment of suicide after Tunisha’s mother registered a police complaint against him. There was a speculation that Tunisha was pregnant. However, the postmortem report made it clear that the actress was not expecting and died because of suffocation after hanging.

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan, meanwhile, alleged the death of Tunisha was “a matter of love jihad”. He said, “Police are investigating the case. We are seeing that such cases are increasing day by day. We are mulling to bring a strict law against it.”

As the incident sparked heated debates on social media, Tunisha’s mother on Monday alleged that Sheezan used the actress for three to four months and even denied marrying her. “He was in a relationship with Tunisha and had promised to marry her. He was also in a relationship with another woman even while he was dating Tunisha. He used her for three to four months,” she alleged.

Sheezan’s family also issued a statement, requesting privacy. “We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai Police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now, ” as per a statement issued by Sheezan’s sisters Shafaq Naaz, Falaq Naaz and other members of the family based in suburban Malad in Mumbai.

Tunisha was also a part of movies like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. The actress also featured in music videos like Sardari (Chapter 1), Pyaar Ho Jaayega, Nainon Ka Ye Rona Jaaye Na, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, Heeriye, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, and Paani Na Samajh.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

