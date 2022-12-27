Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case LIVE Updates: Actress' Last Rites Today; Sheezan Khan 'Used' Many Women for Sex, Claims Friend

Edited By: Shrishti Negi
Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case, Funeral LIVE Updates: Actress Tunisha Sharma’s funeral will be held today in Mumbai. Her mortal remains were brought home on Monday after proceedings of postmortem in JJ Hospital. Read More
TV actress Tunisha Sharma on Saturday died by alleged suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Before Tunisha, who played the role of a young Katrina Kaif in Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho, was found hanging on the set, the actress had shared a last Instagram post that her fans and friends are describing as “heartbreaking" on social media.
Actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of ‘Ali Baba’ co-actor Tunisha Sharma, has reportedly told investigators that his relationship with her lasted for three months as it didn’t work out between them and also spoke about the age gap between the two, a Vasai police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan dated each other in past and reportedly broke up just 15 days before her death. The Instagram last post put out by Tunisha for Sheezan was an appreciation post on International Men’s Day this year. She had shared a cute black and white picture of the two of them in which Sheezan was seen holding her up as she hugged him. “Happy International Men’s Day to the Man who lifts me up just like this! The most hardworking, passionate, wildly enthusiastic and the most beautiful Man in my life! You don’t know what you are and that’s the most beautiful part," the actress wrote in the caption.
Vineet Raina, who was part of Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul cast, said that Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan were cordial with each other and very ‘lovey-dovey’ on the sets. Read the full story, here.
Tunisha Sharma’s friend and actor Rayya Labib has claimed that Sheezan Khan had “multiple affairs" and “used" several women to satisfy his sexual needs. “He (Sheezan) was cheating on all of them. They were initially attracted to him for his good looks on screen and became friendly with him. Sheezan got into relationships with them only for sex, when he was not interested in commitment or love. He did the same with Tunisha and later broke up with her," Rayya was quoted as saying by India Today.in.
Sheezan Khan has been arrested in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case after her mother filed a complaint against him, alleging that the late actress died by suicide because of him. Tunisha and Sheezan worked together in the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.
Actress Tunisha Sharma’s last rites will be held today. The actress’ mortal remains have been brought home. Tunisha Sharma, who was acting in ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on Saturday.
Tunisha Sharma, who was acting in ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on Saturday. She was 21. Sheezan was arrested on Sunday for abetment of suicide after Tunisha’s mother registered a police complaint against him. There was a speculation that Tunisha was pregnant. However, the postmortem report made it clear that the actress was not expecting and died because of suffocation after hanging.
Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan, meanwhile, alleged the death of Tunisha was “a matter of love jihad”. He said, “Police are investigating the case. We are seeing that such cases are increasing day by day. We are mulling to bring a strict law against it.”
As the incident sparked heated debates on social media, Tunisha’s mother on Monday alleged that Sheezan used the actress for three to four months and even denied marrying her. “He was in a relationship with Tunisha and had promised to marry her. He was also in a relationship with another woman even while he was dating Tunisha. He used her for three to four months,” she alleged.
Sheezan’s family also issued a statement, requesting privacy. “We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai Police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now, ” as per a statement issued by Sheezan’s sisters Shafaq Naaz, Falaq Naaz and other members of the family based in suburban Malad in Mumbai.
Tunisha was also a part of movies like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. The actress also featured in music videos like Sardari (Chapter 1), Pyaar Ho Jaayega, Nainon Ka Ye Rona Jaaye Na, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, Heeriye, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, and Paani Na Samajh.
DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)
