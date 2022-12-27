Kanwar Dhillon Says Tunisha Had 'Her Own Share of Struggles', He Helped Her Come Out of That Phase

Tunisha Sharma’s former co-star Kanwar Dhillon has mourned the death of the actress. In a recent interview, the Pandya Store actor mentioned he was one of the first who rushed to the hospital after he learned about Tunisha’s demise. When he reached there, he saw Tunisha’s mortal remains lying there while her mother was sitting alone.

“I had an off on (December 24) and I got a call that something has happened to Tunisha. I knew the set was quite far so I took my bike and decided to go as I knew aunty was alone. I reached there and saw aunty was there alone with just a family friend and cops. The moment I entered, Tunisha was lying there in front of me. I have seen her and she has been a family friend and suddenly to see her lying in front of me lifeless, it was heartbreaking. She was just 20," he told E-times.

Kanwar also recalled how Tunisha had her own share of struggles in the past and revealed that he was the one who stayed by her during that tough phase ‘like a family member’. The actor also shared that he helped Tunisha come out of that phase. “She had her own share of struggles and when we worked together she would share her problems. I even helped her come out of it during that phase. I was there with her like a family member. Even during the first lockdown, she stayed with our family as her mother was stuck in Chandigarh. I have a different set of memories of her," he said.

Advertisement

Remembering his Internet Wala Love co-star, the 29-year-old actor also wished strength for mother and added, “Nothing can bring her back now and no conversation is enough. It is really sad and tragic. I feel for her mother, Tunisha was her only daughter. She was a single parent as Tunisha’s father had passed away long ago. I don’t know how aunty is going to cope with the loss."

Earlier, Kanwar also took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures remembering Tunisha. He also penned down a long note stated, “I cannot come to terms with the fact that you are gone at such a young age leaving behind your loving mother and flourishing career." Check out his post here:

Advertisement

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show on December 24. She was 20. According to police officials, the actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. The post-mortem report has clarified that the actress died due to suffocation and was not pregnant.

Advertisement

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest Movies News here