Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Note With Sheezan Khan's Name Found On Ali Baba Sets, Reads 'He Is...'

A note featuring Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan's names was discovered on the sets of their show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, police said.

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 15:25 IST

Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25 in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case. (Photo: Instagram)
Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25 in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case. (Photo: Instagram)

A note has been recovered from the sets of Tunisha Sharma’s show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul with Sheezan Khan’s name on it, a new report has claimed. Tunisha died by suicide in the make-up room of the television show on December 24. While a suicide note has not been discovered so far, it is now claimed that a note about Sheezan has been discovered on the sets.

As reported by NDTV, the police told Vasai Court that they discovered a note which read, “He Is blessed to have me as a co-actor Woohooo" in a make-up room of the television show. It is further claimed that the paper mentioned Tunisha and Sheezan’s names. It is also claimed that Tunisha and Sheezan had a 15-minute conversation in the makeup room following which both appeared to be agitated.

Tunisha Sharma was reportedly found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24, Saturday. Police officials said that the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation. A video went viral showing Sheezan and other crew members carrying Tunisha to the hospital after her suicide.

Sheezan and Tunisha worked together in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The actors dated briefly. However, they broke up 15 days before Tunisha’s death on December 24. The actor has been accused of abetment to suicide by Tunisha’s mother and has been in police custody since Sunday, December 25. He was initially under four-day custody but it was extended by two days on Wednesday.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

first published: December 29, 2022, 15:25 IST
last updated: December 29, 2022, 15:25 IST
