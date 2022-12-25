Tunisha Sharma Had Anxiety Attack Days Before Suicide, Was 'Cheated'; Shocking Claims Made By Her Uncle

Late actress Tunisha Sharma’s uncle Pawan Sharma has made some shocking claims about Tunisha and her relationship with Sheezan Khan. He claimed that Sheezan Khan, who was allegedly dating Tunisha, was not ‘committed’ enough to Tunisha. He also revealed that the actress was in depression and stressed because of him.

“Sheezan Khan was not committed even after being in a relationship with Tunisha..he used to talk and keep in touch with many girls at the same time..due to which Tunisha was under depression and stress. Even on 16th December Tunisha came to know about Sheezan’s deception due to which she got an anxiety attack," Pawan said, as reported by IndiaTV.

“Tunisha and Sheezan were good friends earlier but later they came into a relationship a few months back and 15 days back Sheezan broke up, saying that he is with someone else now and is ending this relationship. If Sheezan did nothing of that sort than Tunisha who was doing well in her career why would she commit suicide?" he added.

Advertisement

Pawan also claimed Tunisha spoke with Sheezan before she took the drastic step. “Why did Tunisha go straight to Sheezan’s make-up room during the break and hang out there?? This is enough to understand everything..something happened between both of them during that time..that’s why the interrogation of Sheezan and the investigation of his mobile should answer all the questions," her uncle said.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in her make-up room on Saturday, December 24. She was 20. According to police officials, the actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. Her body was then sent for post-mortem and further probe is on.

Sheenaz was taken into questioning by the cops and was then arrested. He is under four-day judicial custody.

Read all the Latest Movies News here