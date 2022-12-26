Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan's Family Finally Breaks Silence, Sisters Seek Privacy

Over 24 hours after Sheezan Khan was arrested in connection with Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, the actor’s family has now finally broken their silence on the turn of events. On Monday evening, Khan’s sisters issued a statement and urged everyone to respect their privacy. They mentioned that Sheezan is cooperating with the police officials and added that they have full faith in the judiciary system. Khan’s sisters also made it clear that they will speak regarding the issue when the ‘time is right’.

“To everyone who’s been trying to reach out to us for a statement on the case- please allow our family privacy in this grave situation. It’s upsetting to see the members of the media constantly calling us and even standing below our apartment buildings. We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now," a joint statement by Sheezan Khan’s sisters, Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz read.

Meanwhile, Sheezan’s sister was also spotted arriving at Waliv Police Station on Monday. As reported by the news agency ANI, his sister was called by the police officials in connection with the investigation of the case.

Sheezan Khan was arrested on Sunday, December 25, in connection with his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case. His arrest came after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide. Sheezan and Tunisha dated each other and reportedly broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. As of now, Sheezan will remain in police custody till December 28.

Earlier today, it was reported that Sheezan Khan told Mumbai police that he decided to end his relationship with Tunisha after the recent Shraddha Walker murder case. Reportedly, Sheezan stated that he was ‘disturbed’ by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show on Saturday, December 24. She was 20. According to police officials, the actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. The post-mortem report has clarified that the actress died due to suffocation and was not pregnant.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

