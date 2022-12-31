Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

Television actor Sheezan Khan has been sent to 14-Day judicial custody by the Vasai in connection with actress Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case. He was produced in court by police after his custody ended on Saturday, December 31. Sheezan and Tunisha were co-stars in the TV show Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul and the two reportedly dated. Reports also state that they broke up 15 days after Tunisha’s demise.

Following her death, her mother accused Sheezan of abetment to suicide. He was then taken into police custody. Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra talked about the ongoing investigation and claimed that his client is being ‘framed’. “Sheezan is innocent. He is simply framed because there could be pressure in future. So, unnecessarily he has been detained. They can investigate from any angle. We are ready," the actor’s lawyer told E-times.

Meanwhile, Tunisha’s mother held a press conference and levelled several allegations against Sheezan. “Tunisha cannot die by suicide. I just don’t know what happened in the 10-15 mins. God knows what he did with my child since it happened in Sheezan’s makeup room. The day they broke up, Sheezan slapped her and she cried a lot saying he used me. Initially, she had told me that she likes Sheezan," Tunisha’s mother said during a press conference on Friday as quoted by E-times.

Not just this, but during the press conference, Tunisha’s mother claimed that her daughter could have been ‘murdered’ as well. She further alleged that Sheezan did not even call the ambulance the day Tunisha died. “I just want to know what conspired that day, what triggered her to take this decision. We spoke and in half an hour what happened I don’t know. Sheezan brought her down and they didn’t call an ambulance," she said.

The actress was found hanging on the sets of Ali Baba on December 24.

