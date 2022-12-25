Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan Wrote 'Don't Look Back' In His Last Post With Late Actress

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Actor Sheezan Khan, who worked with Tunisha Sharma on the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, has been taken into four-day custody after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment of her suicide. It was also revealed that the actors were dating and had broken up just a few days before the 20-year-old died. While the police investigation is on, Sheezan’s last post with Tunisha is now grabbing eyeballs.

Sheezan took to Instagram on December 13, sharing a behind-the-scene picture with Tunisha from the sets of their show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The actors were seen in costume, posing for an intense picture. “Don’t Look Back!!

Advertisement

#AliBaba #Marjeena #SonySab #inScene #Bts," he captioned the post.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in her make-up room on Saturday, December 24. She was 20. According to police officials, the actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. Her body was then sent for post-mortem and further probe is on.

Sheenaz was taken into questioning by the cops and was then arrested. “Waliv police arrested actress Tunisha Sharma’s co-star Sheezan Khan by registering a case of abetment to suicide Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the set of a TV serial. Her mother has registered a complaint. We are investigating this," ACP Chandrakanth Jadhav said after Sheezan’s arrest as quoted by Times Now News. Hours after he was arrested, the actor was also presented in Mumbai court.

Advertisement

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest Movies News here