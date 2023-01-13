Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan's Bail Plea Rejected

In a big development in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, Vasai Court on Friday rejected Sheezan Khan’s bail plea. News agency ANI reported the same and wrote, “Tunisha Sharma death case | Bail plea of accused Sheezan Khan rejected by Vasai Court".

This comes hours after Khan’s sister Falaq Naaz penned support for her younger brother on social media. She dropped a picture with the Ali Baba actor and mentioned how she is always there to support her younger brother ‘no matter what’. She also took an indirect dig at Tunisha Sharma’s mother and mentioned that the god is aware of everyone’s ‘niyat’. “Always with him standing tall and strong no matter what! Beshak Allah sabki niyat se waqif hai Sabr❤️," she wrote.

On January 11, opposing Khan’s bail plea, advocate Tarun Sharma, appearing for the Sharma family, had claimed that Tunisha was not depressed and alleged that Sheezan’s family was giving her the wrong medicine, which he claimed was being prescribed by someone from Jaipur.

For the unversed, Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25, a day after Tunisha was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba. His arrest came after the late actress’ mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, the two actors dated each other and broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death.

Later, Khan’s family also held a press conference and claimed that the actor and Tunisha had a ‘very understanding’ relationship. They further alleged that it was Tunisha’s mother who didn’t want the late actress to get married to Sheezan. Not just this, but Sheezan’s lawyer had also alleged that it was the late actress’ mother who tried to strangle her once.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

