Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan’s Lawyer Shares Update On His Mental Health

Twenty-year-old actress Tunisha Sharma’s death by suicide on the sets of Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul has sent shock waves across the country. After her tragic demise on December 24, Tunisha’s family made some serious allegations against her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan. The television actor was taken into custody by Mumbai police. Now, in a recent development, Sheezan’s lawyer has expressed concern over his unstable mental health.

While the 28-year-old’s role continues to be probed, his lawyer, Shailendra Mishra, recently shared an update on his deteriorating mental health. He revealed to the media that Sheezan Khan’s life may also be at risk following Tunisha Sharma’s death, owing to the scrutiny that he is currently under. In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, Sheezan’s legal aid shed some light on his client’s mental state.

His lawyer shared, “Unki mental status abhi kya hai, yeh aap bhi nahi samajh payenge, mai bhi nahi samajh paunga. (Neither you nor I will be able to understand his mental state at the moment.)" He also added, “Teen din pehle, Taloja jail mein ek jan ne suicide kar liye, iss wajah se humne counselling ka appeal manga hai and counselling with security, taki uspe nazar rakha jaye, usse akela na choda jaaye. (Three days ago, an inmate committed suicide in Taloja jail. Therefore, we have requested counselling, with security, to ensure that he is under observation at all times and never left alone.)"

Upon being asked if Sheezan Khan is likely to take such a drastic step, his lawyer stated, “Jisne puri zindagi mein na police dekha, na court dekha, achanak aaj puri media ke samne woh trial face kar raha hai. Aap logone kya question mark daalke sabit kar diya hai uski jaankari mujse behtar aap logo ko hai (For a person who has never faced the police or visited courts to now face a media trial… What verdicts the media has passed by adding question marks… You guys know better.)"

