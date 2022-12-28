'Tunisha Sharma Was Brought Dead To Hospital, There Was No Mark On Her Body', Doctor Reveals It All

Days after Tunisha Sharma died allegedly by suicide, it has now been revealed that the actress was brought dead to the hospital. Dr Surendra Pal has confirmed the same with the news agency ANI and has mentioned that there was no mark found on Sharma’s body other than a deep strangulation mark on her neck.

“Her body was brought by colleagues. She was declared dead at 4.20pm. Body was taken for post-mortem at around 9pm. ECG confirmed death. Except for a deep strangulation mark on neck, no other mark was found on her body," Dr Pal said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a video that has now surfaced online, Tunisha’s former boyfriend and Ali Baba co-star Sheezan Khan is seen carrying the actress to a hospital in Maharashtra’s Naigaon. In the CCTV footage, allegedly from the day she died, three men, including Sheezan can be seen carrying Tunisha.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. According to police officials, the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation.

Tunisha’s last rites were held in Mumbai on December 27 and were attended by several of her industry colleagues including Kanwar Dhillon, Shivin Narang, Siddharth Nigam, his brother Abhishek Nigam, Vishal Jethwa, Abbas-Mustan, Ashnoor Kaur and Avneet Kaur among others. Sheezan Khan’s mother and sister also visited the crematorium to pay their last respects.

Meanwhile, Sheezan Khan is currently in police custody. He was arrested on December 25, after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide.

Advertisement

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest Movies News here