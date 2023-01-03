Tunisha Sharma Was Pampered on Sets, Was Happy Hours Before Death Claims Sheezan Khan's Friend

Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been taken into police custody after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment of her suicide. While the investigation is still underway, Sheenaz’s friend Shaan Shankar Mishra has claimed that Tunisha was happy hours before she died.

As quoted by India Today, Shaan claimed, “Tunisha was very happy that day, no such thing happened. Sheezan was crying at the hospital after, post which, the police took him into custody." A few days ago, an alleged video from the sets of the show went viral showing a man appearing like Sheezan and two others carrying Tunisha to the hospital on the day she died.

Meanwhile, Shaan added, “Sheezan is very calm, I have never seen him getting angry at anyone, Tunisha was pampered like a child on the whole set." He also addressed allegations of drugs and claimed, “Sheezan didn’t take any drugs, I have spent so much time with him but he never even mentioned all this."

Advertisement

It was previously revealed that it was a regular day on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on the day Tunisha died. However, Tunisha allegedly took her life after she had a 15-minute chat with Sheezan. As reported by Hindustan Times last week, a police officer from Waliv police station said, “Every time we ask Sheezan about the conversation, he starts crying and has not yet revealed what that talk was about."

Tunisha Sharma was reportedly found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24, Saturday. Police officials said that the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation. Sheezan and Tunisha worked together in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The actors dated briefly. However, they broke up 15 days before Tunisha’s death.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Read all the Latest Movies News here