Tunisha Sharma Wrote 'Those Who Are Driven By...' in Her Last Instagram Post Hours Before Death

Actress Tunisha Sharma, who played the role of a young Katrina Kaif in Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho, died by alleged suicide. She was 21.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 07:51 IST

Mumbai, India

Television actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead on a set of a serial.
Television actor Tunisha Sharma on Saturday died by alleged suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Before Tunisha, who played the role of a young Katrina Kaif in Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho, was died, the actress had shared a last Instagram post that her fans and friends are describing as “heartbreaking" on social media.

Tunisha had shared a stunning photo of herself while reading a script on a set. But what caught everyone’s attention was her empowering message that she wrote in the caption. “Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn’t stop," Tunisha wrote.

Music composer Vishal Mishra commented, “Shocked and how unfair. May God rest her soul in peace." Actress Anushka Sen posted a series of heartbroken emojis. Singer Mika Singh wrote, “Very sad. Om Shanti."

RELATED NEWS

Tunisha’s last Instagram Story, which is still visible on her profile, shows her getting her makeup done on a set.

According to police officials, Tunisha Sharma went to the washroom on the set on Saturday and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. A police team was at the spot, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Valiv police station. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is on.

Tunisha was also a part of movies like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. The actress also featured in music videos like Sardari (Chapter 1), Pyaar Ho Jaayega, Nainon Ka Ye Rona Jaaye Na, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, Heeriye, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, and Paani Na Samajh.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

first published: December 25, 2022, 07:48 IST
last updated: December 25, 2022, 07:51 IST
