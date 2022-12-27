Tunisha Sharma's Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul Co-Star Vineet Raina Reveals She, Sheezan Khan Were 'Lovey-Dovey' on the Sets

Television actor Tunisha Sharma’s death left everyone in a total state of shock. After her alleged suicide on December 24, her mother accused her former beau and Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan of abutment of suicide. Now, actor Vineet Raina, who was a part of the same show, opened up about Tunisha’s relationship with Sheezan and said that they were cordial with each other and very ‘lovey-dovey’ on the sets.

Calling the late actress a bright and vibrant girl, he said, “She was a very positive girl. I don’t know what went wrong. And not many people know that she was such a good singer. She was amazing. She was a multi-talented girl. I spent a very short time with her, but she will always remain in my heart. I will always remember her."

He continued, “They (Tunisha and Sheezan) were very cordial with each other, very lovey-dovey with each other on the sets. They used to spend most of the time together in their room. They used to listen to music together. I never saw them fight. They were very respectful towards each other. I don’t know what went wrong. You never know. I used to speak to both of them."

Tunisha’s co-star Sheenaz Khan was taken into questioning by the Mumbai police and was then arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him. He is under four-day police custody. Tunisha’s mother made a formal complaint and blamed Sheenaz for her mental stress.

Meanwhile, Tunisha Sharma’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, December 27, in Mumbai. The mortal remains of the actress were handed over to the family on Monday night, December 26.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

