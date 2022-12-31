'Tunisha's Death Seems Like Murder to Me, Something Similar Happened With SSR', Says Pratyusha Banerjee's Father

Television actress Tunisha Sharma’s death by suicide left everyone in a state of shock. Now, the late actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s father Shankar Banerjee opened up about the same and shared that the news of Tunisha’s death opened up his old wounds. Pratyusha died by suicide in 2016 when she was 24. Tunisha, on the other hand, allegedly committed suicide on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastan-E-Kabul. Her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan is in police custody after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide.

Talking to Aaj Tak, Pratyusha’s father said, “When I read the news about Tunisha, I felt very sad. Suddenly my old wounds became fresh. Being a father, I can understand the condition of Tunisha’s mother right now." He continued, “To be honest, as much as I can understand Tunisha’s death, it seems like murder to me. In the last few years, all murders are being given the form of suicide. Something similar happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. When I was talking to my wife, both of us were crying that again a mother has lost her innocent 20-year-old daughter. Her grief seems like our own."

He added that if someone commits suicide intentionally, they leave behind a note so that other people do not suffer. He added, “This is a 100 per cent murder case."

Meanwhile, in a fresh development in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, it has now been reported that the actress had a ‘heated argument’ with Sheezan Khan right before her death on December 24. On Friday, news agency ANI reported the same and added that CCTV footage of the argument has also been recovered by Waliv police, which is investigating the case. However, the reason behind their argument is not known as of now.

Tunisha and Sheezan dated each other and reportedly broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. Sheezan is currently in police custody.

