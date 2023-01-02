Tunisha Sharma's Mom Once Tried To Strangle Her, Sheezan Khan's Lawyer Makes Shocking Claims

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer Adv. Shailendra Mishra has levelled some shocking allegations against Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma. In a press conference on Monday afternoon, which was also attended by Sheezan’s sisters Shafaz Naaz and Falaq Naaz along with their mother, Shailendra claimed that Tunisha did not share a great relationship with her mother. He claimed that Vanita once tried to strangle Tunisha. He also claimed that Sanjeev Kaushal, who is being identified as her uncle, is not related to Tunisha and her family.

As reported by Free Press Journal, Sheezan’s lawyer claimed that Vanita and Sanjeev allegedly forced Tunisha to work against her will. He claimed that Vanita controlled Tunisha’s expenses and did not give the actress enough money to even buy food.

Advertisement

“Post lockdown, Tunisha’s mom and Kaushal even forced the actress to travel to Chandigarh, and when she refused, Vanita broke her mobile phone and even tried to strangle her. Tunisha had shared all of this with the director of the show she was a part of then," Sheezan’s lawyer claimed. He added that Tunisha also spoke about these incidents with a few friends and colleagues.

During the press conference, the family also addressed allegations that Sheezan’s family forced Tunisha to wear a hijab and clarified that the viral picture is from a scene in the show that he and Tunisha worked in. They also denied drug allegations made by Tunisha’s family.

Read their statements below:

Read more: Sheezan Khan’s Family Denies Drugs Allegation, Claims Tunisha Sharma’s Mom Didn’t Want Marriage

Read more: Tunisha Sharma Was Forced to Wear Hijab, Speak Urdu? Sheezan Khan’s Sister Reacts to Allegations

Tunisha allegedly died by suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on December 24. Sheezan, her co-star and ex-boyfriend, was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him by the actress’ mother.

Advertisement

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Read all the Latest Movies News here