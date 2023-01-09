Tunisha Sharma's Mother Accuses Sheezan Khan of Taking Her to Far Away Hospital, Says 'She Was Still Breathing'

Actress Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case is taking new turns every day. In a fresh statement, the late actress’ mother Vanita Sharma shared that her daughter was taken to a faraway hospital by Sheezan Khan. Tunisia’s Ali Baba co-star and former beau Shezaan is in police custody after her mother accused him of abatement to suicide. Tunisha allegedly committed suicide on the sets of Ali Baba. Her mother now claims that she was still breathing and Sheezan took her to a hospital which was far away instead of the ones which were near.

“It could be a suicide or a murder. I say this because Sheezan took her to a hospital far away. There were hospitals 5 minutes from the set. Why not take her to a closer one? She was breathing and could’ve been saved," she told ANI.

She also refuted the claims made by Sheezan’s family that she used to control Tunisha’s finances. Sheezan’s family held a press conference last week whether they levelled serious accusations against Tunisha’s mom. Among other things, they had accused her mother of taking her money.

Reacting to this claim, Vanita said in a recent interview that she transferred ₹3 lakhs to Tunisha’s account. Talking to Aaj Tak, she said, “I am not going to spare Sheezan. I have lost my daughter. I am not here to understand relationships. I am here to get justice. Sheezan and his entire family are involved in this. Tunisha was my life. She never concealed anything from me. In the last 3-4 months, she was getting closer to his family. The entire family used Tunisha. Sheezan’s mother has claimed that I wouldn’t give her money. I gave her ₹3 lakh in three months. You can see my statement."

