Tunisha Sharma's Mother Refutes Claims of Taking Daughter's Money, Says 'I Gave Her ₹3 Lakh in 3 Months'

Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case is taking new twists and turns every day. The late actress’ mother Vanita Sharma has now reacted to the statements made by Sheezan Khan’s mother Kehekshan Faisi. Sheezan and Tunisha were working on the daily soap Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul and were dating each other. They broke up shortly before Tunisha’s alleged suicide. Sheezan’s family held a press conference last week whether they levelled serious accusations against Tunisha’s mom. Among other things, they had accused her mother of taking her money.

Reacting to this claim, Vanita said in a recent interview that she transferred ₹3 lakhs to Tunisha’s account. Talking to Aaj Tak, she said, “I am not going to spare Sheezan. I have lost my daughter. I am not here to understand relationship. I am here to get justice. Sheezan and his entire family are involved in this. Tunisha was my life. She never concealed anything from me. In the last 3-4 months, she was getting closer to his family. The entire family used Tunisha. Sheezan’s mother has claimed that I wouldn’t give her money. I gave her ₹3 lakh in three months. You can see my statement."

She continued, “She was going to pain during her breakup. She had said, ‘I had been cheated on, Sheezan had used me’. I told her to concentrate on the show. Sheezan had even slapped Tunisha. Tunisha had told her friends that Sheezan used to do drugs, and that she was being forced to do it as well. She had started smoking. I want all the reports."

Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide after Tunisha Sharma’s mother filed an official police complaint. She reportedly claimed that Khan manhandled her late daughter and would also force her to adopt Islamic practices. During a press conference, Sheezan’s family blamed Sharma’s mother Vanita for neglecting her, alleging that the deceased actor was suffering from childhood trauma and depression.

