Tunisha Sharma's Uncle Breaks Silence on Stepdad Claims, Says 'I Have Loved Her Like My Own Daughter'

Tunisha Sharma’s uncle Sanjeev Kaushal addressed the questions surrounding his relationship with Tunisha Sharma and her mother Vanita Sharma. It was claimed that Sanjeev, who has been speaking on behalf of Tunisha’s family with the media since her sudden death on December 24, is not related to her family by blood. There were also suspicions cast on his relationship with Vanita and Tunisha, suggesting that Sanjeev could be Tunisha’s stepfather.

Speaking of these allegations in an interview with ETimes, Sanjeev said that he loved her like his own daughter. He also revealed that he has a 22-year-old daughter of his own. “People say whatever they want to. We will soon address the media and then I will share who is the stepfather and stepdaughter," he said.

“Mujhe shaayad iss baat ka hamesha malaal rahega that she wasn’t my real daughter. Harr koi itni pyaari aur talented ladki jaisi beti chahega. I have loved her like my own daughter, Ritika (22 years). We have known the family for the past 10-12 years. In fact, we celebrated Tunisha and Ritika’s birthdays together. 16 birthdays humne saath mein celebrate kiye hain. Jo Tunisha ke liye aata tha woh Ritika ke liye aata tha aur jo Ritika ke liye aata tha woh Tunisha ke liye aata tha. Dono ko ek jaise hi treat kiya hai hamesha. Kuch rishte sage rishton se bhi zyada badhkar hote hain. Sabke hote hain, aapke bhi honge," he told the publication.

On Wednesday, January 4, Tunisha would have turned 21. Tunisha Sharma was reportedly found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24, Saturday. Police officials said that the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation. Sheezan and Tunisha worked together in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The actors dated briefly. However, they broke up 15 days before Tunisha’s death.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

