It is often said that those who make people laugh use it as a defence mechanism against their own sorrow and anguish. Sidharth Sagar seems to be one of them. The comedian has gone through very turbulent phase in his personal life. Amidst reports that Sidharth is quitting The Kapil Sharma Show, which he has vehemently denied, let us take a look at his own personal battles.

Sidharth, who is also a brilliant mimicry artist made his debut in the entertainment industry with Comedy Circus in 2009 and went on to appear in other seasons of the show as well.

In 2014, he worked as a lead actor in the horror comedy show Pritam Pyare Aur Woh. After this, he appeared in many shows. But, gradually he was on the verge of disappearing from the TV industry. In 2018, Sidharth Sagar mysteriously went missing for a few months only to come out in the open at a press conference about his family problems, and his experience with substance abuse. He informed the media that his case had been handled horribly at the rehabilitation centre and that he had been assaulted and given treatment for diseases he didn’t have.

He also opened up about being treated badly by his own mother. Allegedly, his mother and his mother’s boyfriend Suyash Gadgil used to mix some unprescribed medication with his food, which gave him bipolar disorder. After forcing him into depression and drug addiction, his mother allegedly got him admitted to a rehabilitation centre.

However, his ordeal did not end there. His mother and her boyfriend reportedly ousted him from his own bungalow and sold it for Rs 80 lakh without his knowledge. Sidharth even alleged that they got him beaten up by goons and that he was saved by his manager.

He also had a stint with spirituality, which was opposed by his family. He revealed that he was devastated when his Guruji attained Samadhi.

As per some media reports, currently Sidharth is said to have made up with his mother and is living with her once again.

