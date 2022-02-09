Tushar Kawale To Act in Popular Marathi Serial Sahkutumb Sahaparivar

Marathi actor Tushar Kawale, who has appeared in television shows such as Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga and 3 Portraits of Mother India, will now feature in the popular Marathi series Sahkutumb Sahaparivar, which airs on Star Pravah channel.

A remake of the Tamil series, Pandian Stores, Sahkutumb Sahaparivar’s story revolves around the two owners of Jay Bhawani departmental store, Sarita and Suryakant, and their family.

The show underlines the value of family and relationships. Suryakant is the family’s patriarch and Vaibhav, Prashant and Omkar are his three younger brothers. The series shows how an elder brother treats his younger siblings like his own children.

Tushar Kawale currently appears in two shows— Is Mod Se Jaate Hain, in which he plays a negative character named Atul Parashar, and Molkki, in which he portrays the role of Yogi Pratap Singh.

Advertisement

Is Mod Se Jaate Hain is a television series that highlights the conservative nature of Indian society and patriarchy. The series demonstrates that modern-day women, regardless of their marital status, are capable of outperforming men.

The television series Molkki highlighted the practice of marrying poor girls to wealthy men in exchange for money. The series’ plot revolves around Purvi, a poor girl who is forced to become a Molkki bride in exchange of money.

The actor will play the role of Anjali Prashant More’s friend in Sahkutumb Sahaparivar. He has also performed in various Hindi series and is known for being a fitness enthusiast.

Born in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, Tushar Kawale holds a degree in Information Technology from the Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering. He has also worked as a software tester at SQTL in Pune.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.