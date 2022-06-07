Tusshar Kapoor Reminisces Childhood Days with Ektaa Kapoor, Jeetendra On Sister’s Birthday; See Pics

Reminiscing on childhood memories with his sister on the occasion of her 47th birthday, actor Tusshar Kapoor sent greetings to producer Ekta Kapoor. The Golmaal actor took to Instagram and posted a couple of unseen throwback pictures to mark the occasion.

The actor took to Instagram, and along with the pictures, he also revealed that the brother-sister duo were fans of ‘Ramsay horror movies’. The filmmakers and sons of FU Ramsay are referred to as Ramsay Brothers. The family made cult horror films mainly in the 1970s and 1980s.

In the first picture, baby Tusshar is seen smiling as he rests his head on Ekta’s shoulder who holds him. Both look away from the camera as they sit on a couch. While Ekta wore a red and white outfit, Tusshar opted for a white T-shirt and shorts.

Advertisement

As we scroll further, In the second photo the siblings, a little older then, are seen with their father, veteran actor Jeetendra. Ekta stands next to her father holding his hand as he wraps his arm around her. Tusshar sits on a wooden chest with his arm on Jeetendra’s shoulder as his father holds him. Ekta wore a white dress, Tusshar opted for a T-shirt and shorts and Jeetendra wore a red sweater and white pants as they posed inside a room.

The last picture is from recent times. It seems to be clicked on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The brother-sister duo posed for the camera inside a room. Ekta had a plate with sweets and an earthen lamp in her hand as she stood next to Tusshar. He sat on a couch with a tika (mark) on his forehead.

Check the pics here:

Along with the pictures, Tusshar penned a long note to mark his loving sister Ektaa’s birthday. He wrote, “At the cost of sounding filmi… phoolon ka taaron ka sabka kehna hai, ek hazaaron mein meri behna hai! Saaree umar hamein sang rehna hai… Happy Birthday to the older sibling of this filmi Jodi that loved watching the Ramsay horror movies on Friday nights, and still devours the horror genre! #happyburrdaytoyou pic courtesy: @retrobollywood from the archives of 1977!" The Hindi lines are lyrics from the famous song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971). Reacting to the post, Ekta commented, “Thank you my Tushki! love you… (red heart emojis)."

Advertisement

Well, he isn’t the only one to send birthday greetings to the renowned TV and film producer. Earlier in the day, stars like Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Anita Hassanandini among others wished Ekta on her birthday on social media.

Ekta’s upcoming productions include Ek Villain Returns and Love, Sex, Aur Dhoka 2. She also has a yet-to-be-titled project with Kareena and director Hansal Mehta.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.