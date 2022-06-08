TV Actor Akshaya Naik Explains What Her Parents Are Always Worried About

Marathi actor Akshaya Naik, who recently went on a trip to Rishikesh, has shared several pictures from her vacation in the hills. The actor also shared a video summing up her whole vacation. But at the same time, she has written a lot about how she made this plan and how her parents were worried. She said my parents are always worried about my travelling. “Since I can never stay in one place, I am constantly going somewhere," she said. “In all of this, I was not able to inform my parents at the right time so they used to get worried. So it took a long time to convince them how different my job and my career are."

The actor added, “It was hard to tell and convince them that I was never in one place for my shooting. She went on to say, “This worry still lingers today when I suddenly tell them I plan to come and visit a different city. Being a homegrown fruit, I am so confident that I can reach as far as Delhi and Goa. But over time, my parents are adjusting to this habit."

“Still, Baba is a little nervous," she said, further adding that you should always share your live location with your parents so that they do not have to worry. She also advised those planning to do solo or group travel not to lie about the destination they are going to.

This post by Akshay reveals her close relationship with her parents. After seeing the post, one of her fans wrote, “Enjoy", while another said, “Your caption is always amazing. I just love to read your motivating and interesting captions". Her fans loved and appreciated the post. The video received more than 3k likes and 102k views.

On the work front, Akshaya is currently working on the Marathi show Sundara Manamadhe Bharli, produced by Manava Naik under the banner of Strawberry pictures. On the show, Akshaya plays the lead role of Latika. The show revolves around Latika, a very warm hearted and intelligent girl filled with optimism.

She is the perfect daughter, sister and friend. Even though her life looks ideal, she faces several rejections for marriage alliances. Abhimanyu, on the other hand, is a fitness enthusiast who wants everyone to be healthy.

